NATIONAL NEWS

2 employees of private company deny stealing Sh112mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Two directors of TRV Towers limited have been charged for fraudulently stealing Sh112 million from their employer.

The accused Tribhovan Anlalji Chavada and his son Jayesh Tribhovan denied the criminal charge before trial magistrate Benmark Ekhubi and were ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh200,000 and Sh150 000 respectively to secure their release pending trial.

According to the prosecution, their accused are said to have stolen the money on diverse dates from October 18th, 2019 to July 19th, 2023.

The court directed the prosecution to supply all exhibits and documentary evidence to the accused and the matter mentioned on 13th of November 2024 for pretrial.

