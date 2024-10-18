Connect with us

142 heroes to be feted during Mashujaa day

President William Ruto is expected to unveil the heroes who were selected after a thorough vetting exercise.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – Close to 142 heroes will be feted during the Mashujaa Day celebration from 14 categories including sports, philanthropy, statesmanship and indigenous cultures which will be commemorated on Sunday.

President William Ruto is expected to unveil the heroes who were selected after a thorough vetting exercise with some heroes set to be feted posthumously.

Culture and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir said her ministry will fete the heroes as it plans to entrench the awarding culture through activating the National Heroes Fund.

 “On receipt of the nomination, the Council evaluates the nomination in accordance to a criteria provided for in the First Schedule of the Kenya Heroes Act, No. 5 of 2014.The names of all proposed persons are then published in at least two newspapers of national circulation for members of the public to provide their representations,” she said.

The nominees are people who have made various contributions and undertaken exemplary acts to change lives for the benefit of the society where they live. In most instances have risked their lives for the benefit of communities and their actions may have been recognized globally.

“A final list of names of persons confirmed as qualified to be declared as heroes is forwarded to the President for declaration in the Kenya Gazette as one being a national hero,” PS Bashir added.

The Heroes Fund was established in 2014 and is currently awaiting development of regulations necessary to operationalize it.

Once activated, the Fund will accord financial assistance to the heroes in need of financial assistance plus their dependents. Last year, a total of 157 heroes were awarded.

“Apart from the normal certificates and recognition, we owe it to our heroes and we are looking at activating the National Heroes Fund which should be able to support them and their families,” Bashir said.

Culture and Heritage Principal Secretary disclosed they will be activating the National Heroes Fund to ensure that the identified men and women get preferential treatments in the country.

As it stands, heroes apart from being awarded commendation certificates and medal may have symbolic tombs, monuments and statues build in their honour where necessary.

One of the main strategies by the government will for the first time push for allocation of resources to support the heroes in their day-to-day lives. Plans are also being mooted to have books published that depict their respective roles in the country’s history.

