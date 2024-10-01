Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drought and hunger in the Horn of Africa

Top stories

1 million people experiencing food insecurity in Kenya: authorities

Published

NAIROBI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) — At least a million people in Kenya are struggling with food insecurity and in need of humanitarian assistance, the country’s National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NDMA noted in a report released in the Kenyan capital Nairobi that the affected people are in the country’s 23 out of the 47 counties, which are classified as arid and semi-arid.

The authority observed that the number of children aged six to 59 months requiring treatment for acute malnutrition dropped to 760,488 in August from 847,932 in February.

Meanwhile, the total of pregnant and breastfeeding women requiring treatment for acute malnutrition reached 112,401. NDMA revealed that households sold their harvests to cover other costs, often at the expense of maintaining healthy eating and chronic challenges associated with stunting.

In July, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) noted in a report that the number of food-insecure people in the Horn of Africa stands at 66.7 million.

Among them, 39.1 million were from six of eight IGAD member states, namely Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda. 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

I’ve never undermined President Ruto, Gachagua says in tell-it-all press conference

He said President Ruto has never once called him out for alleged insubordination.

15 hours ago

Kenya

If impeached for fighting illicit brews, so be it – no apologies: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his campaign against illicit brews, asserting that he has no apologies to offer...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Refutes Allegations of Irregular Acquisition of Kieni Land

He has vowed to fight to the end, dismissing claims that he is likely to resign.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Denies Soliciting Sh3.7 Billion Mosquito Net Tender From KEMSA

He described the claims as “ridiculous and baseless,” asserting he was never involved in the tender process.

15 hours ago

Kenya

I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin...

16 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Respect the dead! Gachagua says property, cash in impeachment charges belonged to his late brother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labelled as outrageous the allegations that he has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office, asserting...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua denies illegal wealth accusations amid impeachment proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended his family’s wealth, a key focus in the impeachment motion against him, during a...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua vows to challenge public participation on impeachment motion

 NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to challenge the public participation process conducted last week for his impeachment, declaring it...

16 hours ago