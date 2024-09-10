Connect with us

Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

NATIONAL NEWS

Youth leaders from 13 African countries endorse Raila’s candidature for AUC top post

In a statement, the youths described his vision for the continent as authentic.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – A section of youth leaders from thirteen African countries have endorsed Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union (AU) Commission top seat.

In a statement, the youths under the Pan African Youth Convention and Cross-section of Africa Major Youth Stakeholder Groups described his vision for the continent as authentic.

They stated further that he refuses to shy away from the very real challenges of Africa.

“He is optimistic, solid and fervent with a fire burning in his belly to cause progressive change across the continent. Indeed, he is honest and clear about what needs to be done and what the role of the AUC has to be to achieve this, and is
overwhelmingly keen to stand out to be counted and make that much awaited difference,” the statement indicated.

The statement pointed out that as a staunch Pan-Africanist and a firm believer in the African renaissance, Odinga has the “unparalleled ability to reflect on the actions of our forbearers and connect the past to the present and our aspirations for the future of all people of African descent within and beyond our motherland Africa.”

“The spirits of the erudite and visionary Kwame Nkrumah, the revolutionary poetry of Amilcar Cabral, the unwavering African ideals of Modibo Keita, the prolific African writings of Nandi Azikiwe, the resilience and austere of Slyvanus Olympio, the ideology and African cultural theories of Leopold Senghor, the revolutionary temerity of Thomas Sankara, the Africanization pursuits of David Dacko,” it indicated.

The youth leaders praised him as a statesman with a distinguished career in public service and outstanding leadership as Minister, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development which they said made him qualified for the post.

“Rt Hon. Raila has espoused diligence, integrity, selflessness, democratic ideals and a rare grasp on continental infrastructure connectivity and its salient role in linking African markets and promoting free movement of people as a pillar of the African Renaissance,” they said.

“On this backdrop, we declare our unwavering support towards the candidature of the Rt Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga as the next African Union Commission Chairperson.”

