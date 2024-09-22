You are not immune to oversight: Ichung’wah to Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichu’ngwah has told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over an assertion that he is only answerable to the Kenyan people reminding him he is not immune to impeachment.

“Impeachment motions [are] part of our oversight of state officers. The Deputy President [is] not an exception,” he said.

“If any Member of Parliament feels the Deputy President has not performed as he ought to,they are at liberty to bring an impeachment motion against him”.

He however noted that no such motion was before House, instead blaming Gachagua of inciting Kenyans against parliament.

Gachagua had in an exclusive interview on Citizen TV on Friday alleged a plan to remove him from office.

“Everyone knows about it,” Gachagua stated calimaing secret meetings h in Nyahururu and in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

“Let them go ahead. If they table a motion to remove me, so be it.”

Bribery claims

Gachagua claimed those out to impeach him had offered lawmakers bribes.

Speaking in Limuru, Kiambu county, on Saturday, Gachagua disclosed that he is already courting new political friends in an apparent exit strategy should his political opponents make true their threats to execute his impeachment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He made the revelations a day after he admitted that President Ruto had the ability to marshal sufficient votes in the National Assembly to seal his impeachment.

“We respect president Ruto and will continue to do so. But as we do that, we continue to look for new friends because we don’t want Mount Kenya people to be on their own,” he said.

About The Author