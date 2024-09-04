Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2024. /Xinhua

Focus on China

Xi Jinping proposes to deepen China-Kenya strategic partnership in three key areas

Published

Sep 4 – Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed strengthening the China-Kenya strategic partnership across three key areas during a meeting on Tuesday with Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi emphasized the deep and enduring friendship between China and Kenya, identifying the first key area for deepening their strategic partnership as maintaining and advancing this friendship. He underscored the importance of mutual trust and steadfast support, noting that both nations should back each other in safeguarding their sovereignty and independently exploring development paths suited to their respective national conditions.

Highlighting the successful collaboration between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xi identified the second key area as fostering innovation and win-win cooperation. He proposed aligning China’s BRI with Kenya’s “Vision 2030” development plan, aiming to establish Kenya as a hub for connectivity and industrial development in Eastern Africa. China will also strengthen cooperation with Kenya in the digital economy, new energy, trade, poverty alleviation and agriculture.

Xi also stressed the importance of enhancing strategic coordination to uphold fairness and justice on the global stage. He called for stronger communication and collaboration between China and Kenya on international and regional issues, emphasizing the need to protect the common interests of the Global South and promote regional peace and stability.

President Ruto expressed his gratitude to China for hosting the FOCAC summit in Beijing, noting that it provides a crucial platform for future collaboration between Africa and China. He highlighted the success of significant infrastructure projects like the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway, which have been instrumental in Kenya’s development, and called for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, energy and youth engagement.

Ruto also praised President Xi’s global initiatives, such as the BRI and the Global Development Initiative, stating that these efforts have played a leading role in fostering unity and cooperation among developing countries. He reaffirmed Kenya’s strong adherence to the one-China policy and expressed a desire to work closely with China in multilateral forums to safeguard mutual interests.

China and Kenya are expected to sign several bilateral agreements focused on financing, infrastructure development and other areas of cooperation during the FOCAC summit.


