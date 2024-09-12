Xi inspects cities in northwest China’s Shaanxi, Gansu provinces: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

XI’AN/LANZHOU, China, Sep 12 — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Baoji in northwest China’s Shaanxi province and the city of Tianshui in neighboring Gansu province.

Xi visited the two cities from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

In Baoji, he visited Baoji Bronze Ware Museum and an ecological park along the Weihe River to learn about the local efforts to enhance the protection and use of cultural relics as well as the ecological conservation of the Weihe River, the largest tributary of the Yellow River.

In Tianshui, Xi went to the Fuxi Temple, a local apple production base and the Maijishan Grottoes to learn about the protection and preservation of local cultural heritage and the development of the modern specialty fruit industry in mountainous areas.

The Fuxi Temple is dedicated to Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Baoji Bronze Ware Museum to learn about the local efforts to enhance the protection and use of cultural relics in Baoji, northwest China’s Shaanxi province, Sept. 10, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

