President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects Tianshui, Gansu province, on Wednesday. He visited the Fuxi Temple, a local apple production base and the Maijishan Grottoes to learn about the protection and preservation of local cultural heritage as well as the development of the modern specialty fruit industry in mountainous areas. The inspection also took him to Baoji in neighboring Shaanxi province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi inspects cities in northwest China’s Shaanxi, Gansu provinces: China Daily

In Baoji, he visited Baoji Bronze Ware Museum and an ecological park along the Weihe River to learn about the local efforts to enhance the protection and use of cultural relics as well as the ecological conservation of the Weihe River, the largest tributary of the Yellow River.

Published

XI’AN/LANZHOU, China, Sep 12 — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Baoji in northwest China’s Shaanxi province and the city of Tianshui in neighboring Gansu province.

Xi visited the two cities from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

In Baoji, he visited Baoji Bronze Ware Museum and an ecological park along the Weihe River to learn about the local efforts to enhance the protection and use of cultural relics as well as the ecological conservation of the Weihe River, the largest tributary of the Yellow River.

In Tianshui, Xi went to the Fuxi Temple, a local apple production base and the Maijishan Grottoes to learn about the protection and preservation of local cultural heritage and the development of the modern specialty fruit industry in mountainous areas.

The Fuxi Temple is dedicated to Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Baoji Bronze Ware Museum to learn about the local efforts to enhance the protection and use of cultural relics in Baoji, northwest China’s Shaanxi province, Sept. 10, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Fuxi Temple to learn about the protection and preservation of local cultural heritage in Tianshui, northwest China’s Gansu province, Sept 10, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a local apple production base to learn about the development of the modern specialty fruit industry in mountainous areas in Tianshui, northwest China’s Gansu province, Sept 11, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Maijishan Grottoes to learn about the protection and preservation of local cultural heritage in Tianshui, northwest China’s Gansu province, Sept 11, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with tourists and cultural relics protection staff while visiting the Maijishan Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China’s Gansu province, Sept 11, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

