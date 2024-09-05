Connect with us

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech titled "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a Community with a Shared Future" while attending the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sept 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi delivers keynote speech at FOCAC Summit: China Daily

President Xi Jinping proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Published

Full text: Keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of 2024 FOCAC summit

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing. Here are some highlights:

Xi calls for building all-weather China-Africa community with shared future in new era

Xi calls for building all-weather China-Africa community with shared future in new era

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation opens in Beijing on Sept 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

10 partnership action plans with Africa to advance modernization

China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership action plans in the next three years to jointly advance modernization.

Joint pursuit of modernization by China, Africa to set off modernization wave in Global South

The joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South and open a new chapter for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

