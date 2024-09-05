Xi delivers keynote speech at FOCAC Summit: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Full text: Keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of 2024 FOCAC summit



President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing. Here are some highlights:

Xi calls for building all-weather China-Africa community with shared future in new era

President Xi Jinping proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation opens in Beijing on Sept 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

10 partnership action plans with Africa to advance modernization

China stands ready to work with Africa to implement 10 partnership action plans in the next three years to jointly advance modernization.

Joint pursuit of modernization by China, Africa to set off modernization wave in Global South

The joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South and open a new chapter for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author