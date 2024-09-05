 Xi calls for building all-weather China-Africa community with shared future for new era

(240905) -- BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and delivers a keynote speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.
Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.
He also proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations.
Thanks to nearly 70 years of tireless efforts from both sides, the China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history, Xi said.
