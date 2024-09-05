 Xi calls for building all-weather China-Africa community with shared future for new era

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

He also proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations.

Thanks to nearly 70 years of tireless efforts from both sides, the China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign leaders gather for group photos prior to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. Xi on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and delivered a keynote speech. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

