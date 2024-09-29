Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Xi Jinping attends a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to award national medals and honorary titles on Sept 29, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi awards national medals, honorary titles: China Daily

Xi conferred the highest state honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Published

BEIJING, China, Sep 28 — President Xi Jinping on Sunday presented medals to recipients of the national medals and honorary titles, the highest state honors, ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conferred the highest state honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Veteran war hero Huang Zongde, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic, and Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank and former Brazilian president, who received the Friendship Medal, spoke at the ceremony.

Fifteen individuals were awarded national medals and honorary titles.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Jeremiah Wakaya is a multimedia journalist and Online Editor with a passion for international affairs, constitutional litigation, and governance. 

He brings a unique perspective to key events in the ever-evolving landscape of online media with a digital-first approach that emphasizes on accuracy while unpacking intricacies of foreign policy, constitutional litigation, and legal complexities.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China unveils moon-landing spacesuit for the first time: China Daily

Displayed on the third Spacesuit Technology Forum hosted by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, the white moon-landing...

5 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

VW CEO says China center of global auto future: China Daily

Volkswagen is celebrating its 40th anniversary in China, its largest market around the world.

13 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Renowned physicist given title of People’s Scientist: China Daily

For the past 50 years, Zhao Zhongxian, physicist and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has dedicated himself to the study of superconducting...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese province extends marriage leave to 13 days: China Daily

Prior to this update, Zhejiang followed the marriage leave regulation outlined in 1980, which stipulated a marriage leave of 1 to 3 days.

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s driverless heavy-haul train completes trial run: China Daily

The train departed from Huanghua South Station at 8:36 am on Thursday, and after two and a half hours of smooth operation, stopped at...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing sustains appeal for deescalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict: China Daily

The international community should work together to build stronger consensus on a cease-fire and promote a political settlement, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese military publicizes missile launch pictures: China Daily

BEIJING, China, Sep 26 — In a rare publicity move, the Chinese military published early on Thursday morning pictures of its intercontinental ballistic missile...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges promoting ethnic unity across generations: China Daily

Xi said that over the past seven decades and more, people from all ethnic groups have stood in solidarity with the Party and worked...

3 days ago