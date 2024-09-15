Women urged to seek economic empowerment to curb gender violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto’s Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai has challenged women to secure economic empowerment to end gender-based violence cases in the country.

According to government statistics, cases of gender-based violence in Kenya have increased to 30 percent from 26 percent in the last one year.

Chiggai urged women to engage in activities that uplift and safeguard their economic status.

She at the same time emphasized that financial stability alone does not shield women from vulnerability.

“It’s one thing to be economically secure, and another to remain a target,” she said.

She further advocated for creating safe homes and spaces where families can feel secure as they go about their daily lives.

Chiggai made the remarks during a women’s economic empowerment program organized by Freedom Embassy Church, where over 250 women received seed funding to start and grow their businesses.

In total, half a million shillings were distributed among 10 women’s groups, from the Church.

Betting Control and Licensing Board Chair and lead pastor at Freedom Embassy Church, Dr. Rev Jane Mwikali, also encouraged women to take charge of their economic futures, noting that widows, in particular, have the potential to thrive with the government’s support.

