WHO dispatches medicine, commodities worth Sh9.7mn to five counties ahead of short rains

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 10 tonnes of emergency medical supplies and commodities worth Sh9.7 million to five counties in Kenya as part of preparedness for the upcoming short rains season.

The targeted counties, Kilifi, Homa Bay, Mandera, Turkana, and Kajiado are set to benefit from the aid, which is expected to help safeguard the health of 164,600 people.

The short rains, which usually occur between October and December, often lead to increased cases of waterborne diseases, respiratory infections, and other health complications in affected regions.

By delivering these supplies, WHO says it aims to enhance the devolved units’ capacity to handle potential medical emergencies that could arise during this period.

”To enhance preparedness for the effects of the short rains, WHO has dispatched 10 tonnes of emergency medicines and commodities valued at US$75,838 (Ksh 9.7M) to 5 counties,” said WHO in a statement.

The consignment includes essential medicines, medical commodities, and other crucial resources designed to bolster healthcare services in these vulnerable regions.

With this initiative, WHO underscores its commitment to ensuring that Kenya’s healthcare system remains resilient and capable of responding to the challenges posed by the short rains, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

This effort is part of a larger strategy by WHO and its partners to ensure that communities most at risk from seasonal weather patterns have the support they need to mitigate health risks and save lives.

Last month, the Kenya Meteorological Department unveiled its forecast for the short rains set to commence in October through to December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“During OND 2024, the western sector of the country is expected to receive near to slightly above average rainfall, while the central parts of the country and isolated areas over the northeast and southeastern lowlands are likely to receive near to below average rainfall,” read the statement by the weatherman in part.

About The Author