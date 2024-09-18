Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO dispatches medicine, commodities worth Sh9.7mn to five counties ahead of short rains

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 10 tonnes of emergency medical supplies and commodities worth Sh9.7 million to five counties in Kenya as part of preparedness for the upcoming short rains season.

The targeted counties, Kilifi, Homa Bay, Mandera, Turkana, and Kajiado are set to benefit from the aid, which is expected to help safeguard the health of 164,600 people.

The short rains, which usually occur between October and December, often lead to increased cases of waterborne diseases, respiratory infections, and other health complications in affected regions.

By delivering these supplies, WHO says it aims to enhance the devolved units’ capacity to handle potential medical emergencies that could arise during this period.

”To enhance preparedness for the effects of the short rains, WHO has dispatched 10 tonnes of emergency medicines and commodities valued at US$75,838 (Ksh 9.7M) to 5 counties,” said WHO in a statement.

The consignment includes essential medicines, medical commodities, and other crucial resources designed to bolster healthcare services in these vulnerable regions.

With this initiative, WHO underscores its commitment to ensuring that Kenya’s healthcare system remains resilient and capable of responding to the challenges posed by the short rains, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

This effort is part of a larger strategy by WHO and its partners to ensure that communities most at risk from seasonal weather patterns have the support they need to mitigate health risks and save lives.

Last month, the Kenya Meteorological Department unveiled its forecast for the short rains set to commence in October through to December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“During OND 2024, the western sector of the country is expected to receive near to slightly above average rainfall, while the central parts of the country and isolated areas over the northeast and southeastern lowlands are likely to receive near to below average rainfall,” read the statement by the weatherman in part.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly approves nomination of Kanja as IG

Legislators showered accolades on Kanja describing him as an experienced officer who has exemplified diligent service in the National Police Service.

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja asks African countries to secure, invest in children’s Future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has asked the African countries across the continent to secure and make meaningful investments in...

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Othaya’s Mwai Kibaki Hospital to be delinked from KNH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – President William Ruto has announced that Othaya’s Mwai Kibaki Hospital, an annex of Kenyatta National Hospital, will be upgraded...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEPROBA, AFA-Coffee Directorate sign pact to Promote Kenya’s coffee exports

AFA Director General Dr. Bruno Linyiru with KEPROBA CEO Floice Mukabana after inking the deal.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UASU, KUSU go on strike over delayed salaries, medical cover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – University staff members under the Universities Academic Staff Union and the Kenya Universities Staff Union have kicked off a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governor Njuki calls for innovative ways in Social Health Insurance registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Council of Governors Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki has called for innovative ways in Social Health Insurance registration. This...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Judiciary, NPS to work together, calls for respect of independent institutions

His remarks come in the wake of tensions between the Judiciary and the National Police Service following the withdrawal of the security detail assigned...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to spend Sh106bn to implement Maraga taskforce reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The government will spend Sh106 billion to implement various reforms  recommended by the David Maraga led taskforce on terms...

3 hours ago