Africa

WHO approves 1st mpox vaccine for global use

Published

GENEVA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday the approval of the MVA-BN vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic A/S, as the first-ever mpox vaccine to be added to its prequalification list.

This prequalification approval is expected to greatly improve access to the vaccine in regions facing urgent outbreaks, especially in Africa, aiding efforts to reduce transmission and control the spread of the disease. “This first prequalification of a vaccine against mpox is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in the future,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He stressed the need to scale up vaccine procurement and distribution to ensure equitable access for those most at risk.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart, for adults aged 18 and over. The prequalification decision will accelerate procurement by international agencies and speed up national regulatory approvals, according to WHO Assistant Director-General Yukiko Nakatani. Current data indicate that the vaccine is 76 percent effective after a single dose and 82 percent effective after two doses. WHO emphasized the need for continued data collection on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.  

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

