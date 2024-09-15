Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaks during a church service in Nairobi on September 15, 2024. /X.

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Urges Priority for IEBC Reconstitution as National Assembly Resumes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – As the National Assembly resumes on Tuesday after a month-long recess, Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for the urgent reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Wetangula emphasized the need to address the electoral body’s reconstitution swiftly, citing delays in boundary reviews and pending by-elections as key concerns. “We cannot afford further delays on boundary reviews or pending by-elections in our wards and constituencies,” Wetangula stated.

“I urge those obstructing this process to reconsider their stance and allow the country to move forward,” he said.

The parliamentary process for selecting new IEBC members has stalled following a tribunal court’s order preventing Parliament from forwarding any names to President William Ruto. This order was issued after the Azimio la Umoja coalition sought to alter the original list of nominees, removing Augustus Muli and proposing Koki Muli instead.

Speaker Wetangula also called on the Chief Justice to expedite court cases related to the IEBC, urging that they be resolved promptly to avoid further disruptions. “I want to encourage those making challenges in court to rethink their actions and allow this process to proceed,” Wetangula added.

The IEBC reconstitution panel will consist of nine members, with nominees already submitted from various bodies, including the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya and the National Muslim Leaders Forum. However, the Law Society of Kenya and the Parliamentary Service Commission have yet to reveal their nominees.

The reconstitution of the IEBC is crucial following the retirement of Chairman Wafula Chebukati and other commissioners, as well as the removal of several others who had contested the 2022 Presidential election results.

