Wavinya Ndeti dismisses ‘fabricated’ UK detention claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has denied allegations that she and a family member were detained in the United Kingdom over money laundering allegations.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Ndeti accused an unnamed political rival of funding the false allegations fabricated to harm her reputation.

Ndeti warned of legal action against the author of the allegations and those circulating them on social media platforms saying that anything that befalls members of her family shall be blamed on the suspects.

“Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK/Customs/Border control and financial institutions. I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad,” she said.

“I encourage those spewing these fabrications to arm themselves with hard evidence when the law comes knocking.”

Ndeti said the claims are demeaning and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya at large as it is impossible to smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings.

She said she will not be distracted in her quest for better livelihoods for the people of Machakos.

