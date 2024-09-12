Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Wakulima market traders clash with police to resist relocation

The traders had been served with and eviction notice on Tuesday and asked to relocate, a move that did not sit well with them.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Wakulima market traders on Thursday clashed with the police as they resisted a move by the Nairobi County Government to relocate them to Kangundo Road.

The traders had been served with and eviction notice on Tuesday and asked to relocate, a move that did not sit well with them.

This was part of City Hall’s larger plans to settle traders at Kangundo Road.

In the notice, signed by acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, Potato, Pineapple, oranges and onion traders had been asked to move to the newly opened Kangundo Road market.

This was in a bid to decongest the Central Business District to allow free flow of traffic and to provide parking space.

The changes were to take effect, immediately.

“It has been decided that all onion, pineapple, oranges and Potato traders operating outside and inside the market relocate to Kangundo Road Market where there is spacious trading space and ample parking for business,” Akumali directed.

Officials said Kangundo Road Market is spacious and the traders should not worry about customers.

They argued that customers would follow the traders to the new market.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At about 4 am on Thursday County security officials arrived and started to clear the stalls that the traders operate from.

According to some traders, this sparked outrage and anger prompting them to pelt stones at the security officials.

They vowed not to move out saying the place they are being moved to is already occupied.

The group lit bonfires and used boulders to block the busy road as police tried to use teargas canisters to disperse them.

This caused a huge traffic jam on the road and adjacent ones before personnel were deployed to direct them elsewhere.

The standoff continued for hours as the traders demanded a chat with Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“The governor needs to come here personally and not to send his people to talk to us. We need assurance,” said one trader.

The market is popular with vegetables.

The traders managed to chase the county officials as police also stood a distance watching them block the road.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the protests had disrupted traffic flow.

“We have called all concerned parties to come for talks to solve this mess,” he said.

The county government has been moving traders from a number of markets to others as part of efforts to clean the mess created at the sites.

There have been complaints that the traders at Wakulima Market flock to the busy roads there to sell their produce hence blocking the routes.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK Kisumu files petition on police brutality during maandamano

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Kisumu Branch, has filed a constitutional petition at the Kisumu Court on behalf...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua urges politicians not to interfere in key sectors of economy

NANDI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked politicians to stop engaging in unnecessary politicking, including interfering with key sectors like...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury urged to expedite disbursement of funds to counties

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kakamega Governor, who is also the Chair of the Finance Committee at the Council of Governors, Fernandes Barasa has...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC hands over Sh28bn worth of assets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President William Ruto on Wednesday witnessed the handover of public assets worth Sh28 billion recovered by the Ethics and...

40 mins ago

Kenya

Aviation workers union end strike, JKIA operations resume

The workers took part in the industrial action over a move by the government to lease JKIA to Adani company group of India.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o Appointed Interim ODM Party Leader Amid Raila’s Focus on AUC Campaign

This appointment follows ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's decision to step back from leadership duties to focus on his campaign for the African Union...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Passaris endorses Adani plan to run JKIA citing ‘five star’ projects

Passaris also criticized Kenyans for being quick to "scream and make noise" without fully understanding issues.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt inspecting all public, private schools to ensure compliance with safety standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11- The Education Ministry has rolled out a multiagency inspection exercise of all public and private schools to ensure compliance with...

17 hours ago