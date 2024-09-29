Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume delivers a speech at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress on Sept 27, 2024. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

CHINA DAILY

VW CEO says China center of global auto future: China Daily

Volkswagen is celebrating its 40th anniversary in China, its largest market around the world.

Published

BEIJING, China, Sep 29 — Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group, said China has emerged as the epicenter of the automotive industry’s future.

He made the remarks on Friday at the 2024 World New Energy Vehicle Congress held in Haikou, Hainan province.

Volkswagen is celebrating its 40th anniversary in China, its largest market around the world.

“Over the past four decades, we take great pride in having become an integral part of Chinese life and in shaping the development of the Chinese automotive industry,” he said.

Blume said its success lies in cooperation with local Chinese companies including FAW and SAIC.

Now the German carmaker has 50 million customers, almost 40 factories and 90,000 employees in China.

Looking forward, he said the company has made key strategic decisions and defined its Target Picture 2030, with a clear ambition to be the number one international car company in China.

One key element of Volkswagen’s strategy is a consistent implementation of its “in China, for China” approach, he added.

“In doing so, we are committed to becoming an even more integral part of the Chinese local industry ecosystem,” said Blume.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Renowned physicist given title of People’s Scientist: China Daily

For the past 50 years, Zhao Zhongxian, physicist and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has dedicated himself to the study of superconducting...

22 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese province extends marriage leave to 13 days: China Daily

Prior to this update, Zhejiang followed the marriage leave regulation outlined in 1980, which stipulated a marriage leave of 1 to 3 days.

22 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s driverless heavy-haul train completes trial run: China Daily

The train departed from Huanghua South Station at 8:36 am on Thursday, and after two and a half hours of smooth operation, stopped at...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing sustains appeal for deescalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict: China Daily

The international community should work together to build stronger consensus on a cease-fire and promote a political settlement, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese military publicizes missile launch pictures: China Daily

BEIJING, China, Sep 26 — In a rare publicity move, the Chinese military published early on Thursday morning pictures of its intercontinental ballistic missile...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges promoting ethnic unity across generations: China Daily

Xi said that over the past seven decades and more, people from all ethnic groups have stood in solidarity with the Party and worked...

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

How the U.S. Blocks China’s Diplomatic Path to Taiwan Reunification

For decades, China has pursued a goal it considers vital to its national integrity: the peaceful reunification with Taiwan. While the world often focuses...

6 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Jiangxi fire that claimed 39 lives blamed on illegal construction: China Daily

The accident, which happened in the afternoon of Jan 24 caused a direct economic loss of more than 43.52 million yuan ($6.17 million).

7 days ago