Africa
(VIDEO) Ruto Slams UN Security Council as ‘Dysfunctional and Undemocratic,’ Urges Swift Reform
Popular
More on Capital News
Africa
About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...
Top stories
The President’s announcement comes on the heels of his recent visit to the Haitian capital, where he assessed the Kenya-led security mission.
Top stories
The Kenyan leader cited the significant economic toll, with climate disasters inflicting $8.5 billion in damages in Africa last year. He pointed out that,...
Top stories
Ruto Slams UN Security Council as ‘Undemocratic,’ Urges Swift Reform for Inclusivity and Accountability
The Kenyan leader lamented that the council’s failures had undermined its ability to maintain international peace and security, with conflicts in places like Ukraine,...
NATIONAL NEWS
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who announced his intention to move the motion on Thursday, said he had collected 242 signatured from lawmakers in support...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has defended the police officers against accusations of killing protestors in the nationwide demonstrations...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – High profile individuals including politicians who sponsored Gen Z protests will soon be prosecuted, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 -The Ministry of Interior has now disclosed that anti finance bill protests witnessed in the country in June and July...