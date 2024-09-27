Africa
(VIDEO) President Ruto Announces Additional Police Deployment to Haiti Amid Escalating Violence
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has defended the police officers against accusations of killing protestors in the nationwide demonstrations...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – High profile individuals including politicians who sponsored Gen Z protests will soon be prosecuted, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 -The Ministry of Interior has now disclosed that anti finance bill protests witnessed in the country in June and July...
Gachagua denounced what he terms as ‘trumped up charges’ by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on his office staff and Members of Parliament...
Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Ministry of Interior has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism aimed at...
NYERI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among thousands of mourners at a sad memorial service of 21 pupils, who died...
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 26 – Kenya Airways says delays in morning flight departures have been resolved after the completion of fuel hydrant repairs that...
NAIROBI, Kenya Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s troubles escalated on Thursday as five of his allies are poised to face charges linked to the youth-led...