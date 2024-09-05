(VIDEO) Kemsa Distributes 290,000 Mosquito Nets in Baringo to Combat Malaria in High-Risk Areas

Baringo County has received 290,000 free mosquito nets in three subcounties.
The net distribution program is funded by the Global Fund and aims at distributing treated nets to all 20 malaria-endemic counties.
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Residents of Baringo County have received a consignment of 290,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets distributed by the Kenya Medical Supplies...
The program aims to distribute 15.3 million nets across 22 counties to mitigate the impact of malaria, a leading cause of morbidity and mortality...