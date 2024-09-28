Connect with us

President William Ruto visited Haiti ahead of the UN Genral Assembly and met Kenyan police officers at the capital Port-au-Prince/PCS

Haiti Mission

UN Security Council extends mandate of Kenya-led Haiti Mission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) has extended the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti to October 2, 2025.

In order to build on the progress established by the MSS Mission, the Council is also considering a UN peace operation to assist the Haitian National Police in upholding security.

“The UN Security Council, acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the UN, has extended the present mandate of the MSS mission, as authorized in resolution 2699 (2023), to October 2, 2025,” the National Police Service (NPS) revealed on Saturday.

NPS said its officers deployed in the unstable Caribbean country will keep collaborating closely with the Haiti National Police Force and other organizations that assist the MSS Mission to ensure peace and stability is restored.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to international law enforcement, working closely with the people of Haiti, and partners supporting the MSS to ensure peace and security in Haiti,” NPS stated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had called on the United Nation Security Council to extend the MSS Mission in Haiti for another one year to enable the complete deployment of Kenyan Police officers to the Mission.

Mudavadi, who doubles up as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, commended efforts of deployed 410 Kenyan officers already deployed to the MSS Mission.

Significant strides

He hailed the contingent for good progress in securing the Haiti’s critical infrastructure, including the international airport, the national hospital, and the main seaport in Port-au-Prince.

“In its first 100 days, the Mission has made significant strides in securing critical infrastructure. These efforts have been instrumental in enhancing public safety and stability,” he said  

The Kenyan policein collaboration with the Haiti National Police (HNP) has conducted joint patrols in key areas of Port-au-Prince, including downtown, which has significantly bolstered the protection of civilians.

President William Ruto pledged to send more police officers to Haiti in the coming weeks to help fight gangs controlling much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and nearby areas.

Speaking at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, President Ruto stated that Kenya is on track to meet its goal of having 2,500 police officers in Haiti by January 2025.

