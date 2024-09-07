UK Influencers Visit Kenya to Highlight Tourism Experiences

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7– Renowned travel influencers from the United Kingdom have arrived in Kenya as part of a Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) influencer familiarization tour, aimed at showcasing Kenya’s unique tourism experiences to the global travel market.

This initiative marks the final phase of KTB’s influencer marketing campaign, designed to position Kenya as a premier holiday destination, particularly among millennials and younger travelers.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei noted that the campaign, which initially focused on influencers from the East African Community (EAC), has generated significant interest and has now expanded to include the UK, one of Kenya’s top source markets for tourists.

“We’ve had very successful engagements with influencers from the EAC region over the past few months, showcasing Kenya’s unique tourism products. Now, we’re targeting the UK, whose citizens have consistently shown interest in Kenya’s offerings,” said Chepkemei. (L-R) Photographer and visual artist Eleonora Zontini, travel vlogger Sandy Makes Sense and Irish rugby sevens player and social media influencer Harry McNulty. The UK influencers are visiting Kenya as part of the final phase of the Kenya Tourism Board’s (KTB) influencer marketing campaign.

She emphasized that the UK’s influencers, known for their creative storytelling in videography, photography, and content creation, will play a pivotal role in highlighting Kenya’s tourism treasures.

“By documenting their experiences in Kenya, these influencers will inspire their followers to visit our beautiful country,” she added.

In 2023, the UK was a leading tourism market for Kenya, with 156,701 arrivals, reflecting a 19% increase from 2022’s 131,526 arrivals.

The visiting influencers include travel vlogger Sandy Makes Sense, Irish rugby sevens player and social media personality Harry McNulty, and photographer Eleonora Zontini. They will explore various attractions in Nairobi, Tsavo, Watamu, and the Coastal region over the next week.

Chepkemei referenced Hollywood actress Nicole Murphy’s recent tour of Kenya, highlighting the growing interest from global celebrities and influencers across diverse fields, including arts, travel, and sports.

“Nicole Murphy’s visit was a testament to Kenya’s appeal. This influencer trip will help sustain that momentum, promoting Kenya as a top travel destination worldwide,” Chepkemei said.

The influencer familiarization tours, launched in June, have successfully promoted Kenya within the EAC region and aim to boost regional tourism growth, supporting the EAC’s goal of attracting over 14 million international tourists annually by 2025.

