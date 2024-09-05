Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

SONY DSC

Sports

Ugandan athlete Cheptegei dies from multiple burns after domestic quarrel with boyfriend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5 – Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who was admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret with multiple burns from a domestic quarrel with her estranged partner, is dead.

Cheptegei passed away early Thursday morning due to organ failure after three days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a statement, the Uganda Athletics Federation confirmed the demise of the Paris Olympian, calling for justice for the family.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In,” the statement read.

The Paris Olympian suffered 75 per cent burns after she was doused with petrol by her alleged estranged boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, at their home in Kinyoro location in Kitale on Sunday.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident believed to revolve around a property dispute.

The boyfriend is also admitted at the same facility with 30 per cent burns.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

20 recruitment agencies deregistered for non-compliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4- Twenty recruitment agencies have been de-registered as the state moves to curb the proliferation of agencies that facilitate job seekers...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ban on third term extra-curricular activities, prayer day still stands:Kipsang

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 4 -The government has maintained the ban on social activities in schools including prayer days, school visits during third term. Education...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We should minimize bank accounts, we don’t need 300: Gathungu to counties

Counties flagged for this practice include Bungoma, which operated 321 accounts, followed by Migori with 208 accounts, and Kwale with 165 accounts.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC chair Mengich raises concerns over Kenya’s bloated wage bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Lynn Mengich has termed the country’s wage bill as bloated, raising concerns over...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto meets 6 African leaders in Beijing to drum up support for Raila’s AUC bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – President William Ruto on Wednesday met with 6 African presidents in Beijing China to drum up support for the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi CBD set for major overhaul under Sakaja’s New Initiative

Sakaja highlighted that the county had achieved a record revenue collection of Sh12.8 billion, which will be instrumental in funding the CBD restoration project.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Commercialization of livestock rustling main driver of present-day banditry: NCRC report

the study highlighted the proliferation of illegal small arms and light weapons as significant contributing factors.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man killed, tens of families displaced after Nakuru flash floods

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 4 – A man was swept away by storm water and tens of families displaced in Kaptembwa area of Nakuru West...

21 hours ago