UASU, KUSU go on strike over delayed salaries, medical cover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – University staff members under the Universities Academic Staff Union and the Kenya Universities Staff Union have kicked off a nationwide strike across public universities over delayed salaries and medical cover.

Speaking on Wednesday, the leaders of the unions further expressed their frustrations over delays in negotiating their members’ 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the government.

They decried low pay, delayed pay, non-remittance of statutory deduction and failure by the government to implement a comprehensive medical cover.

They stated that they are ready for talks, but will not return to work until a deal is reached.

