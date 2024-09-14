U.S. Embassy issues terror alert, urges caution in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security alert urging its citizens to exercise “increased caution.”

The alert disclosed that locations commonly visited by U.S. citizens, other foreigners, and tourists in Nairobi and across Kenya could be potential targets for terrorist activity.

Consequently, the Embassy advised its citizens to exercise caution in areas such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls, markets, schools, police stations, and places of worship, as these locations may be potential targets for terrorist attacks.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning,” read in part the alert.

The he U.S. Embassy stressed the importance of its citizens staying vigilant and adjusting their personal security plans.

Citizens were also advised to review security measures, stay informed through local media, avoid protest areas, crowds, and demonstrations, and maintain a low profile.

The embassy also stated heightened concerns around key anniversaries of past terrorist attacks, such as September 11, the Westgate Mall attack on September 21, and the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, warning that attacks could occur at any time.

The security alert follows the recent commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, a global event honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the many others affected.

