Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Embassy issues terror alert, urges caution in Nairobi

The security alert follows the recent commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, a global event honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the many others affected.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security alert urging its citizens to exercise “increased caution.”

The alert disclosed that locations commonly visited by U.S. citizens, other foreigners, and tourists in Nairobi and across Kenya could be potential targets for terrorist activity.

Consequently, the Embassy advised its citizens to exercise caution in areas such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls, markets, schools, police stations, and places of worship, as these locations may be potential targets for terrorist attacks.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning,” read in part the alert.

The he U.S. Embassy stressed the importance of its citizens staying vigilant and adjusting their personal security plans.

Citizens were also advised to review security measures, stay informed through local media, avoid protest areas, crowds, and demonstrations, and maintain a low profile.

The embassy also stated heightened concerns around key anniversaries of past terrorist attacks, such as September 11, the Westgate Mall attack on September 21, and the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, warning that attacks could occur at any time.

The security alert follows the recent commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, a global event honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the many others affected.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

E-hailing motorcycle riders petition Parliament for sector regulation

As a roadmap to address their challenges, the association is seeking to review the NTSA (Transport Network, Owners, Drivers and Passengers) Regulations to include...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reject Adani JKIA take-over,Senators tell CS Chirchir

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 13 – Lawmakers have opposed the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Airport Limited Holding, accusing the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Germany sign pact to promote exchange of digital skills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s Friedrich Naumann Foundation to promote the exchange of digital...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Athletes, activists escort Cheptegei’s body to Trans Nzioa for vigil ahead of funeral in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Athletes and activists on Friday escorted the body of slain Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei on a procession to Trans...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA Adani deal only covers aeronautical, commercial development: CS Chirchir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir had a challenging time on Friday responding to inquiries from senators on...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale vows to end illegal logging

KERICHO, Kenya, Sep 13 – Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has vowed to end illegal logging of public forests...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC directs principals to work with security agencies to tackle indiscipline, arson in schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) has directed principals and head teachers to collaborate with security agencies to tackle rising indiscipline...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop early celebrations, Luos told over Raila AUC candidature

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 13 – The Luo community has been urged to remain steadfast in praying for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his...

20 hours ago