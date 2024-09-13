TSC directs principals to work with security agencies to tackle indiscipline, arson in schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) has directed principals and head teachers to collaborate with security agencies to tackle rising indiscipline and arson cases in schools.

TSC Boss Nancy Macharia ordered all the school heads to engage law enforcement agencies in investigating cases of arson and indiscipline in schools for legal action against the perpetrators.

Macharia noted that a few Heads of Institution have not only failed to implement the provisions of the safety standards manual for schools but also demonstrated laxity in enforcing compliance as directed by the education Ministry.

“You are directed to enhance supervision of learners to ensure all cases of learner indiscipline unrest are promptly detected and forestalled together with the Deputy Heads of Institution and Senior Masters in charge of boarding programmes,” she said.

The Teachers employer urged all school heads and principals to be vigilant and remain in school at all times in order to ensure safety of learners.

TSC warned that strict action will be taken against those found to have disregarded the instructions stipulated in the Safety Standards handbook for schools.

“The Commission shall take firm disciplinary action against those found to have flouted the guidelines stipulated in the Manual, in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the Code of Conduct and Ethics,” Macharia stated.

The Ministry recently rolled out a multiagency inspection exercise of all public and private schools to ensure compliance with safety standards after recent school fire incidents.

On Tuesday Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba revealed that the countrywide inspection will be conducted jointly by all relevant agencies including officials from the Ministries of Education, Interior and National Administration, Health and department of public works.

Officers from the Kenya Red Cross and county governments will also be involved.

“It has, therefore, become necessary for the Ministry of Education, jointly with relevant agencies, to conduct an urgent countrywide inspection of all public and private basic learning institutions to assess their levels of compliance with the guidelines of the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya,” he said.

According to Ogamba, the inspection process, which will take place in phases, will identify the causes of the most recent school fires and offer advice on how to prevent them in the future.

