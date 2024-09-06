Connect with us

Findings of the autopsy released on Friday suggested Chirchir died from head and back injuries/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury denies foul play in death of procurement intern

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo revealed that a vehicle knocked down Evans Chirchir on the night of August 31, 2024, near Kyumvi in Machakos along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 6 — The National Treasury has dismissed what it terms as misleading claims on circumstaces leading to the death of a procurement intern saying he was off duty when he disappeared subsequently discovered dead.

In a statement on Thursday, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo revealed that a vehicle knocked down Evans Chirchir on the night of August 31, 2024, near Kyumvi in Machakos along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Kiptoo said the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the Kyumvi outpost in Machakos had confirmed that they arrested the driver involved in the accident and made arrangments for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Findings of the autopsy released on Friday suggested Chirchir died from head and back injuries. The assesment also revealed he had suffered broken legs from the hit-and-run incident.

He denied claims his death may have been as a result of his knowledge or involvement in a multi-million tender.

“He was not involved in any sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department and the incident that led to his death occurred during his private time far from his work responsibilities,” said Kiptoo.

“We call for parties as investigative agencies conduct their independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Chirchir’s death.”

Kiptoo urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified and speculative information that could cause further distress to the family and harm the reputation of the National Treasury.

Controversy

Chirchir’s family found his body at the Machakos Level V Hospital mortuary several days after the family reported his disappearance.

The hospital indicated it recived the body at 9pm on the night of the reported incident, and that the police identified the victim.

A family lawyer who had filed a habeas corpus application following Chirchir’s disappearance claimed the deceased had recived death threats arising from his role at the National Treasury.

Felix Kaeto claimed Chirchir was working on a Sh286 million tender at the Treasury.

‘’What we are getting is that there was a tender of Sh286 million and Chirchir also raised this issue and informed his brother that his life was in danger mainly because of the tendering process,’’ Kaeto said.

Chirchir traveled to Machakos to meet unidentified friends when he went missing, the family said.

