Trailblazer Justice Alouch lands RFH Healthcare partnership for bio-documentary production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch has expressed optimism that an upcoming documentary detailing her life and illustrious career as one of Kenya’s distinguished legal minds will inspire future generations of leaders.

Aluoch, whose accolades range from being the first female judge of the High Court to the First Vice-President of the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the 2021 Trailblazer Award Winner, says the documentary will provide insights into her journey.

The production, titled “Existence Beyond Measure,” in collaboration with RFH Healthcare, will offer a unique perspective on Justice Aluoch’s pivotal role in shaping the judiciary in Kenya and globally, as well as her advocacy for human rights.

The production will also highlight her unwavering commitment to children’s rights.

“I am delighted with this partnership, which underscores the fact that it will inspire and nurture younger individuals interested in pursuing careers in legal matters for the good of the country,” observed Lady Justice Aluoch.

She described the partnership with RFH Healthcare as one that will “foster transformation in society.”

RFH Healthcare is a premier healthcare provider with a network of 11 branches.

Dr. Maxwel Okoth, the Group Managing Director of RFH Healthcare, expressed enthusiasm for showcasing and celebrating influential figures who embody integrity, justice, and social impact.

As a main strategic partner, Okoth said that the organization looks forward to helping bring Justice Aluoch’s story to a wider audience both in Kenya and abroad.

“We are honored to be part of this project celebrating such an esteemed figure in our nation’s history. Hon. Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch’s work has had a lasting impact on justice and human rights, both locally and internationally.”

He continued, “As an institution committed to advancing the well-being of our communities, we are proud to support this documentary, which aligns with our values of leadership, integrity, and community empowerment.”

