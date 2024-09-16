Connect with us

Tension at Dagoretti High School after 11 injured in student fight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Tension is high at the Dagoretti High School in Nairobi after eleven students were injured in a fight over basketball.

According to police, the incident which involve two groups of students at the institution occured last evening spilling over into the night.

During the chaos, the groups used stones and sticks to attack each other and more police officers have been deployed to the school.

Reports indicate that the students were playing basketball in the school when a dispute erupted between two students, a form one and form four.

This led to fighting between Sudanese students with Kenyan students.
As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.

Police said more chaos were reported on Sunday night which now turned religious.

More police were deployed to the area to help quell the violence.

Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed there.

Police said they are managing the issue with more deployments on

