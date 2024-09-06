Connect with us

Heartache: Hillside Academy community united in grief after fire tragedy

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Tears flowed freely as parents teachers and the community struggled to come to terms with the death of 17 pupils of hillside academy in endarasha nyeri county in inferno whose cause is yet to be established .

Parents and teachers could be seen crying as they tried to fathom whether their children were among the dead.

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu, the fire was reported at 11 am and was contained at 3 am as the emergency teams were mobilized.

Murugu said that they have invited a team from the homicide department in Nairobi in order to identify those who were burnt beyond recognition.

He said that they have started the tracing process to the missing learners.

“We have the homicide team coming from Nairobi to help in identifying the bodies of those who were burnt beyond recognition and we have also started the tracing process of those who are missing as some of the parents from the area came for the children when the fire started,” he said.

Murugu said that he has already visited those that have been hospitalized at the Nyeri County referral hospital and they are in a stable condition as the burns are not severe.

He however stated that one boy had severe injuries and was rushed to Mwai Kibaki hospital in Othaya for further treatment.

Addressing the press: Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has condoled with the school and affected families saying that the tragedy is such a big loss as it has taken away a young, promising future.

As a county, he says that it did what it could to salvage the situation, the county sent fire engines from Nyeri town to stop the fire although the response was delayed by muddy roads- caused by the early morning rain.

Says that the DCI is working on the cause of the fire.

The Kenya Red cross Nyeri County boss Esther Chege said they are counselling the learners who survived the incident because they are traumatized together with the parents who have lost their loved ones.

Education PS Belio Kipsang and Nyeri county local leadership are at the scene.

The DP is expected to visit the school later in the day.

