Tanzanian police ban opposition demonstrations

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian police on Friday banned planned demonstrations by the country’s major opposition party, Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA), which aimed to press the government to take action over recent reports of violence, disappearances and deaths of political and human rights activists.

David Misime, spokesperson for the Tanzania Police Force, told a news conference in Moshi in the Kilimanjaro region, that the opposition demonstrations planned for Sept. 23 would not be allowed.

Misime warned CHADEMA leaders to stop mobilizing the youth to participate in demonstrations, saying they were likely to disrupt the country’s peaceful atmosphere.

He asked CHADEMA leaders to await the outcome of investigations to identify those responsible for the crimes. CHADEMA’s planned demonstrations follow the recent killing of a senior party official, who was reportedly abducted from a bus by armed men.

His body was later found on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, showing signs of being beaten and with acid burns on his face.

