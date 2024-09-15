Connect with us

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks at a forum with the business community from her country when she visited Kenya in May 2021/FILE/PSCU

Africa

Tanzanian police ban opposition demonstrations

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian police on Friday banned planned demonstrations by the country’s major opposition party, Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA), which aimed to press the government to take action over recent reports of violence, disappearances and deaths of political and human rights activists.

David Misime, spokesperson for the Tanzania Police Force, told a news conference in Moshi in the Kilimanjaro region, that the opposition demonstrations planned for Sept. 23 would not be allowed. 

Misime warned CHADEMA leaders to stop mobilizing the youth to participate in demonstrations, saying they were likely to disrupt the country’s peaceful atmosphere. 

He asked CHADEMA leaders to await the outcome of investigations to identify those responsible for the crimes. CHADEMA’s planned demonstrations follow the recent killing of a senior party official, who was reportedly abducted from a bus by armed men.

His body was later found on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, showing signs of being beaten and with acid burns on his face.  

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

