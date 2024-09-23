Connect with us

Tanzania opposition leaders detained amid protest ban

Published

Two leaders of Tanzania’s main opposition Chadema party are among 14 members who have been arrested, as police attempted to block a banned demonstration in the main city, Dar es Salaam.

Chadema said on X that its chairman, Freeman Mbowe, was taken into custody as he was preparing to “lead a peaceful protest”.

Police also went to the home of the party’s deputy leader Tundu Lissu with a convoy of 11 vehicles and arrested him, according to Chadema.

Critics fear that the detentions are a sign that the country could be returning to the more repressive rule of the previous President, John Magufuli.

Chadema had planned Monday’s demonstrations to protest against alleged recent killings and abductions of opposition officials in the country.

Police declared the protests illegal, but the opposition had vowed to defy the ban.

Mbowe told journalists shortly before his arrest that “we’re paying the full price of democracy… as opposition leaders we have to show the way”.

Early on Monday morning, police blocked access to the homes of the two Chadema leaders in Dar es Salaam and questioned people on whether they were attending the protest, the party said.

Since Saturday, riot police had been deployed on key roads in Dar es Salaam.

Last year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on opposition gatherings and pledged to restore competitive politics, but for some, the recent incidents suggest a reversal of the promise of greater political freedom.

