Taiwan Detects Increased Chinese Military Activity Around Its Airspace and Waters

Sep 27 – Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported heightened Chinese military activity, detecting six Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday local time.

According to the MND, three of the six aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and central areas of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Taiwan’s MND said, “6 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s central ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.” In response, Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal-based missile systems to monitor the activity.

This follows another incident earlier on Saturday, when the MND detected seven Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, with five aircraft crossing the median line into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

These latest activities add to a pattern of increased provocations by Beijing, which has regularly conducted air and naval incursions around Taiwan in recent months. China’s military actions have raised tensions as it continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, which has been self-governed since 1949.

Since September 2020, China has escalated its use of gray zone tactics, marked by an increased presence of military aircraft and naval vessels near Taiwan. These tactics aim to assert pressure and achieve strategic objectives without resorting to direct, large-scale force. Taiwan’s defense forces remain on high alert amid these ongoing incursions, which underscore the complex and volatile relationship between the two sides.

Despite being governed independently for over seven decades, China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has consistently pushed for eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

