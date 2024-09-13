Connect with us

Suspected home invasion robber lynched in Kisii

Published

KISII, Kenya, Sep 13 – A suspected robber was burnt to death in his car while escaping from angry residents while attempting to rob a home and a petrol station at Kegati location, Kisii country.

His four other accomplices of the deceased managed to escape by foot after angry villagers of Amaiga in Kegati, Kisii County responded to an alarm from the home of the owner of a petrol station situated in the area.

Police in Kisii are investigating and trailing the four armed robbers whom they say escaped after they sensed danger from members of the public.

The police report says one of the robbers who was cornered before escaping in the 11pm attack was burnt alongside a saloon car they were using during the incident.

The five robbers who were hooded first attacked the home of the owner of the petrol station at Amaiga in Kegati where they captured one of the ladies who was in the house but failed to seize a 14-year old boy who was also present in the compound but managed to escape before raising alarm.

Response from villagers who reacted to the alarm by the boy led to the robbers panicking and running away.

It was reported that the one who was doused in flames was cornered before he could drive away in the Honda car which again police said had suspicious police records originated from Nairobi.

Police uniforms, ID cards, insulation tapes, two traffic police abstracts drawn at Kabete Police Station in Nairobi and Nyamachwa Police Station respectively were recovered from the scene.

During the robbery incident, the attackers managed to flee with phones and a radio, all valued at around Sh30,000.

