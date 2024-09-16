Connect with us

Success of empowering education system with solar energy

KISII, Kenya, Sep 16 – Communities in  semi-arid  Northern  Kenya, have embraced  use of off-grid solar solutions as the main source of  power,  contributing to the country’s  one  hundred per cent  transition to renewable energy goal  by the year 2030.

Climate  change, however,  frequently leads to adverse and unpredictable  effects such as drought and floods that terminates   lives and livelihoods.

Use of solar energy, one of the  key sources of clean energy, plays  a critical role in  addressing climate change effects.

Kenya Solar Installation Capacity Growth estimates a modest of 169.2MW by 2022.

Over a decade, Kenya’s energy sector has experienced a positive trajectory in the increase of  installation,  market size growth  and government support.

In Bulla Rama village,Korakora, Garissa County which lies on  the eye of intense insolation, 43 year old  Khadija Mohammed  washes   dishes, while her three  boys play  outside their three grass torched  houses as  the goats run helter-skelter in the homestead.

Meanwhile, her  elder daughter  fixes  the solar cables next to her  house, ready use later at night.

Khadija, bought   the solar panels 10 years ago  to  light her home, help her children do their homework and study at night before  they retired  to bed.

Previously, Khadija relied on  a  torch  whose  access to  dry batteries  was a big challenge.

She used to  walk  over 20 kilometers to fetch the  batteries  that  was a burden to her.

With the introduction of the solar panels in this region, Khadija is among the first few people who own one  easing life  for her family.

“My children usually arrive home from school  late in the evening after  trekking for hours  and  they  find  the solar lighting on,” says Khadija.

She has  managed to secure her goats   by installing security lights which scare away marauding  hyenas.

 Khadija is also able to charge her mobile phone and  neighbors’, she says since she  never runs out of power.

Off-grid solar solutions are important in African countries in enhancing Sustainable Development Goal 7 owing to its  affordability.

Forty one percent of new households between the year 2020 and 2030 are anticipated to embrace the technology contributions  to academic performance in schools

Bulla Rahama Primary School Head teacher Mr Mohamed Omar Bashir  remarks,  use of solar as an alternative source of energy has  ensured who enjoy uninterrupted  power flow.

“Security within our school has improved because  the  students can arrive in school as early as 5 am remedial lessons and this has improved their performance ,” he said.

Since the education system in Kenya  has gone,  digital,  teachers  operate online to appraise themselves with the changed technology.

The school is yet to be connected to the  National Grid   because  the   cost  is   high.

“We are requesting for expansion of our solar plant because we have plenty of sun here and we only need funding to harvest it,” he said.

Mujahidin Osman, a grade seven student says the solar at home has enabled him to study from home in the evening and he has improved his performance in school.

The  solar energy has helped  the enabling the children  family  to  perform  homework unlike before.

Supply and installation of solar panels

D.light solar supplies officer  in Garissa town-Ali Hassan, disclosed over 10,000 solar panels had been sold through agents within seven years.   

The sales agents are equipped with technical skills in   panel installation to connect   clients with  solar energy.

The panels are issued on loan  to customers who  commit to  pay in installments  offered for  different packages including half a day, daily or monthly   to access the tokens,” says Hassan.

Solar innovations and  a need for fairness for Africa’s climate financing

Global Gas and Oil Network-Joab Okanda explains, solar energy is rapidly being adopted  in Kenya. Innovations  from  solar power plants provide clean energy to households, schools and hospitals.

To make the panels affordable, the  government is targeting their  manufacturing  to reduce  importation costs  and create jobs.

Okanda says ,Africa  is transitioning to renewable energy, it requires resources,  fairness in climate financing , equity and justice.” If we don’t transition into renewable energy climate change effects  will multiply,”

Northern  Kenya residents  are feeling the impact of climate change presenting  as  drought, floods,  deaths   and  loss of livelihoods.

“ Countries contributing  to climate change  crisis, should be responsible and finance poor countries with grants to mitigate and adapt ,” says Okanda.

Africa Regional Campaigner, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative- Prince Papa says for Decades of fossil fuel extraction in Africa have not only failed to power and enrich the continent but have also failed to break the vicious cycles of debt injustice.

Coal, oil and gas extraction has left 600 million Africans without electricity access and made the sub-Saharan Africa a global energy poverty hotspot homes.

Prince adds, With the abundance of renewable energy potential (almost 40% of the global share, and 60% of the world’s best solar resources) Africa  receives a paltry 2% of the international investments in renewable energy.

Transitioning to holistic renewable energy can help reduce carbon emissions from greenhouses and align with the Paris Agreement of limiting temperatures to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius thus attaining a net-zero world by 2050.

With the renewable energy resources, the 2022 Energy Progress Report indicates, the continent is the least electrified with close to 600 million people without the power connectivity.

During the  African climate summit in Nairobi, September African countries made commitments towards the Nairobi declaration with pledges of $23 billion for green growth, mitigation and adaptation to climate effects,$4.5 billion pledge by UAE to boost renewable energy in the continent.

President Ruto had called  African counties to increase investment in green opportunities to unlock and called for investment in renewable energy and green industrialization to accelerate decarbonization, sustainable fuel development.

“We must see in green growth not just a climate imperative, but also a fountain of multi-billion-dollar economic opportunities that Africa and the World is primed to capitalize on,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called for renewed efforts to combat climate chaos and address financing injustice adding Africa can be a renewable energy superpower.

“Time is high to unite African countries with the developed ones, financial institutions and technology companies for creation of a true African Renewable Energy Alliance,” said Guterres.

