Stop early celebrations, Luos told over Raila AUC candidature

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 13 – The Luo community has been urged to remain steadfast in praying for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his candidature as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship instead of chest-thumping that he has already won.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron said what Raila needs now is prayers.

The leaders castigated those who claim that Raila has already won the seat, whose election is coming up in February 2025.

Ruth says those going round claiming Raila has won are doing a dis-service to him but should instead calm down and pray for his victory.

“This issue of “Gini Wasekawo”, loosely translated as ‘we have won this thing’ should be discarded in our minds,” she said.

She says as supporters of Raila in Kenya, since they will not vote, their contribution should be channeled in prayers instead.

Owili says the narrative has been used in the past elections, terming it a bad omen.

He says the community must unite and remain at the foot of Jesus Christ to deliver victory to Raila.

“There is excitement, so to speak, but we would like to urge caution, we would want to urge sobriety,” said Owili.

The leaders spoke in Kisumu on Friday when they joined Kisumu County Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officials in congratulating Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o for his elevation to act as the party leader of ODM when Raila takes a sabbatical leave to campaign for AUC position.

MP Oron says Raila made the right decision to choose Governor Nyong’o, whom he described as a shrewd politician.

The MP asked the community to stop early celebrations for Raila’s win since such actions would undermine his reputation.

He also called out on a group of people who are planning to host a farewell party in honour of Raila, terming it premature.

“Farewell for what, Raila is here to stay, let us not entertain such theatrics,” he said.

Oron says the early celebrations that Raila has won the AUC chairmanship should be put on ice and every supporter of Raila embarks on serious prayers for God’s intervention.

