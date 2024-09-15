Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

SpaceX crew returns to Earth after historic mission

Published

Sep 15 – SpaceX’s Polaris Dawncrew has returned to Earth after five days in orbit, following a historic mission featuring the world’s first commercial spacewalk.

The Dragon capsule made splashdown off the coast of Florida shortly after 03:37EDT (07:37GMT), in an event stream lived by SpaceX.

“Splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth,” SpaceX said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The US space agency Nasa said the mission represented “a giant leap forward” for the commercial space industry.

SpaceX An astronaut waves at the crowd. She's smiling broadly and wearing her white-and-grey spacesuit and is standing infront of the Dragon capsule.
The crew spent five days in space and took part in the first commercial spacewalk
SpaceX Two of the SpaceX crew carry out instrument checks during landing. They are facing the viewport and a bank of large toughscreens in the cockpit.
Two of the SpaceX crew carry out instrument checks during landing
SpaceX The earth can be seen as a huge blue semi-circle from a CCTV camera on the outside of the SpaceX capsule.
The view moments before the capsule’s heat shield closed before the final descent

Re-entering earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft neared temperatures of 1,900C (3,500 degrees Fahrenheit), caused by the intense pressure and friction of pushing through the air at around 7,000mph (27,000kph).

The four-member civilian team, bankrolled and led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, travelled further into space than any humans for more than fifty years.

Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force pilot, and SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon were also on the crew.

Mr Isaacman and Ms Gillis are the first non-professional crew to perform a spacewalk, a risky manoeuvre that involves depressurising the crew compartment and exiting the spacecraft.

Only astronauts from government-funded space agencies had attempted the feat, prior to this flight.

Images broadcast live showed the two crew emerge from the white Dragon capsule to float 435 miles (700km) above the blue Earth below.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
SpaceX The crew strapped into their seats as they descend from orbit.
The crew soared higher than any humans have flown since the final Apollo Mission in 1972
VTff / Space X SPACE X spacewalk.
Jared Isaacman on the first private space-walk

Speaking to mission control in Hawthorne, California during the spacewalk, Isaacman said “Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here — looks like a perfect world”.

As Dragon doesn’t have an airlock, the crew were exposed to the vacuum of space during the spacewalk.

This spacewalk, higher than any previously attempted, was made possible by innovative astronaut suits fitted with new technology.

During the five days, the crew conducted more than 40 experiments, including investigations into the impact of space missions on human health and testing intersatellite laser communication between the Dragon Spacecraft and Space X’s Starlink satellite.

Gillis, who is a trained violinist, brought her instrument and performed “Rey’s Theme” from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” alongside orchestras on earth.

Her rendition was sent back to Earth using SpaceX’s Starlink as a test of the satellite network’s potential to provide in-space connectivity.

The video was created in partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which the Polaris Program were fundraising for throughout the mission.

The crew were in orbit inside the Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, for a total of five days, launching early on Tuesday morning from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The mission made history by reaching a maximum altitude of 1,400km (870miles), which is higher than any human has flown since the final Apollo Mission in 1972.

Polaris Dawn is the first of three planned Polaris missions, a collaboration between Mr Isaacman and SpaceX.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This includes the first manned flight of the new SpaceX rocket Starship, which is still under development.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Elon Musk Delays India Trip, Citing Tesla Commitments

Apr 22 – Elon Musk has postponed his anticipated journey to India, citing pressing commitments at Tesla. The Tesla CEO was exp[ected to arrive...

April 22, 2024

Top stories

Tesla cuts prices in major markets as sales fall

A price war has been intensifying between electric vehicle (EV) makers, with particularly fierce competition coming from Chinese firms.

April 22, 2024

World

Elon Musk to Meet with Indian Spacetech Startups During Visit to India

Apr 21 – Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, is set to embark on a visit to India from April 21, with a much-anticipated meeting...

April 21, 2024

World

Tesla lays off more than 10% of its workforce

The world's largest vehicle-maker by market value had 140,473 employees globally as of December, according to its latest annual report.

April 16, 2024

World

Elon Musk Calls for India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, terms its absence absurd

The influential American entrepreneur addressed the issue of UN body reform on Sunday, noting that powerful nations are often unwilling to relinquish their influence....

January 24, 2024

Top stories

Elon Musk expresses concern over Hamas attack on Israel: I hope there can be peace one day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Renowned entrepreneur and tech mogul, Elon Musk, has voiced his concerns and hopes for peace as he reacted to...

October 7, 2023

Fifth Estate

No more blocking users on X, the former Twitter now owned by Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, Aug 20 – Elon Musk said Friday his social media company X would scrap a feature that allows users to block posts from specific accounts....

August 20, 2023

Top stories

Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over X posts

SAN FRANCISCO, United States Aug 6 – Elon Musk on Saturday said his social media company X would provide monetary legal aid to users...

August 6, 2023