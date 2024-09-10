Siaya designates Bondo as the county’s financial hub

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIAYA, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Siaya county government has designated Bondo town as the county’s financial and business hub, area governor, James Orengo has said.

Orengo is challenging area leaders and residents to think big and create an atmosphere that will accommodate investors to the town.



Speaking in Bondo town where he presided over the opening of Diamond Trust Bank’s 88th Branch, Orengo said it is only through friendly business climate that the town will live to become a financial and business hub as envisaged by the county government.



“I want to challenge the people of Bondo. You must think big. Bondo is the Dubai of Siaya” said the governor adding efforts must be made to attract the best brains to come to the town.



Orengo said that his government was in talks with the national government to improve infrastructure such as roads to make the town live to its expected status.



Addressing the occasion, the county executive committee member for finance, Benedict Omollo called on the bank to support the county’s efforts to make Bondo sub county a centre of excellence in matters Blue economy and aqua culture.



“We are looking forward to investment that will help turn around the county’s blue economy” said the CECM.



His trade counterpart, Grace Agolla urged the DTB to help educate the local fishermen on the need to save.

