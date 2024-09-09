Connect with us

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Short illness’ claims second Shakahola cult suspect

The Public Prosecutor said the suspect identified as Edison Safari was amomng ninty-five accused persons charged with 283 counts of manslaughter.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — A second Shakahola cult suspect has died in Mombasa Hospital while undergoing treatment after a short illness.

Safari is the second accused person to die in custody after Mary Charo Mbita, who died at Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“The accused persons led by the prime mastermind, Paul Nthege Mackenzie are also facing several charges including torture and cruelty against children, violation of basic education act, terrorism, radicalization, being members of terrorism group and murder,” said ODPP.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina notified Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku of the demise of the suspect while asking that the case proceeds while the court awaits an official confirmation document.

He indicated that once the court is briefed accordingly, the case against the deceased suspect can be marked as abated, the Public Prosecutor’s office stated.

Paul Mackenzie and his 94 other co-accused (40 women and 55 men) are linked to 429 deaths of people who died in Shakahola from starvation.

Shocking witness account

On July 26, in a harrowing testimony, the seventh prosecution witness in the Shakahola massacre terrorism-related case recounted how someone coerced him into depriving his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of food and water, leading to her death.

The witness, whose identity is protected, testified before Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma and revealed that he initially tried to protect his child.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, he eventually succumbed to pressure from elders enforcing a fasting regime and monitoring deaths.

The Public Prosecutor said Mackenzie reportedly instructed the elders to implement his radical teachings.

The witness recounted that he had no choice but to deprive his daughter of food and water, resulting in her death after 15 days.

The witness also shared that his wife died after enduring a ten-day starvation period in a makeshift tent where she had relocated.

Over two days of testimony, the witness detailed how Mackenzie’s radical teachings led to the deaths of over 400 people in the vast Shakahola forest.

He explained that many children died between January and February 2023 following Mackenzie’s declaration of a mandatory fasting period.

The court had adjourned the hearing until September 30, 2024, with further proceedings scheduled from October 1 to October 3, 2024, and from October 28 to October 31, 2024.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

