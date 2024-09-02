Connect with us

Shock as Igembe man with suspected mental illness stabs 4 people dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – A 38-year-old man was killed by an enraged mob after he stabbed five people, resulting in four fatalities in Meru’s Igembe North Sub-county.

Authorities say that the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Kabura, who was reportedly suffering from a mental illness had fled from his father’s home on Saturday morning after experiencing an episode.

Armed with a machete, Kabura left his residence and began attacking people as he walked toward the local shopping center.

“He attacked his victims while walking towards the shopping centre by slashing them and inflicting them with deep wounds on the head and both legs,” a police report obtained by Capital News indicated.

Police say the suspect inflicted deep wounds on his victims, targeting their heads and legs.

The first victim, 36-year-old Geoffrey Muriki Maore, was found dead in the Luma area.

The second victim, 70-year-old Seberia Mukomaitha, was discovered approximately 500 meters from Maore’s body, close to her home, with a deep cut wound.

The third victim, 35-year-old Regina Micubu, was found almost 800 meters from Mukomaitha, also with multiple deep cuts.

A fourth victim, David Ezekiel, was discovered alive but in critical condition.

He was rushed to Maua General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Kabura’s rampage came to an end when he attempted to attack another individual near a water point.

“The assailant was accosted by members of the public as he attempted to attack one of them near a water point and subjected to mob injustice by use of stones and other crude weapons,” Police stated

The scenes of the attacks were documented by police, and the bodies were transported to Maua General Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Detectives have commenced investigations into the incident.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

