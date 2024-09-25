Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh1.1bn fraud case against Senator Mandago kicks off

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 25 – Hearing of the Sh1.1 billion fraud case against Uasin Gishu Senator, Jackson Mandago kicked off on Tuesday before a Nakuru court after a more than one year wait.

Former Uasin Gishu County Deputy Governor, John Barorot was the first one to take to the witness dock out of the 202 people who are expected to testify in the matter.

Barorot told Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate, Peter Ndege most of the parents whose money was lost through the controversial Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust Fund were too needy to even hold bank accounts.

Barorot said most of the parents who wanted to send their children abroad through the program has to fundraise within their communities to get money to deposit in the trust fund.

“The Overseas Education Program was meant to cushion parents who wanted to send their children abroad from having to utter their bank statement because many of them did not even have accounts,” he said.

Barorot who was also the chairperson of a taskforce that investigated the overseas education program was testifying in a case where Mandago and two former county, Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei are charged with conspiracy to defraud Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund off Sh1.1 billion.

A third suspect who was also the principal trustee of the fund, Joseph Maritim is at large and the charge sheet had to be edited to omit his name after he went missing.

Maritim was said to have travelled to Canada in June last year.

Mandago, Rono and Lelei face another seven counts, among them conspiring to steal, stealing, abuse of office and arbitrarily entering a memorandum of understanding between various universities in Finland and Canada on behalf of the county government without resolution and approval.

The offences were allegedly committed during Mandago’s tenure as the Uasin Gishu Governor while his co-accused persons were senior County Government officials.

Today, Barorot told the court that the current Uasin Gishu Governor, Jonathan Bii formed a taskforce to investigate the Overseas Education Program following numerous calls by affected parents who wanted their monies refunded.

“The parents told of how their children were depressed and grounded in their homes as they could not walk around due to shame of failing to travel abroad even after their family held funds drives,” he told Senior Principal Magistrate Ndege.

Barorot said out of the 823 students whose parents deposited funds in the trust fund, less than half managed to travel abroad.

He added that by the time the current administration chipped in, those many of those abroad were on the verge of being deported because of school fees arrears.

Hearing continues today,

