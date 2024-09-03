At least 9 people killed in road accident at Kericho’s Kipsitet area

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3— At least nine people have been killed following a road accident at Kericho’s Kipsitet area.

According to police, this followed a collision between a personal vehicle and a matatu.

Police say that the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of a Mercedes Benz lost control of the vehicle at the Kisumu Ndogo area and collided with the public service vehicle.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the matatu died on the spot.

“As a result of the impact, 9 passengers(, 4 female and 5 male) died on the spot,” read a police report obtained by Capital news.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged as a result of the crash.

The bodies of the victims have been removed to St.Vincent Mission Hospital morgue in Muhoroni awaiting identification and postmortem.

The involved vehicles towed to Kipsitet police station to await inspection.

This incident follows a tragic crash just two days earlier, in which twelve people lost their lives in Tharaka Nithi County.

The accident involved a van and a pickup truck at Nithi Bridge on the Chuka-Meru Road.

The crash, which occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of all passengers in the van. The victims included eight adult females, two adult males, and two teenagers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by lane encroachment by the van driver.

“The accident occurred when the driver of the motor vehicle failed to keep to his proper lane, leading to a head-on collision with the Toyota pickup,” a police report said.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained a fracture to his right leg, while another passenger suffered head injuries and was referred to Chuka Referral Hospital for treatment.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

