Senator Chimera tables bill to legalize muratina, mnazi, busaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – You may soon freely enjoy a traditional drink of your liking if the senate approves a bill now before it that decriminalizes local Kenyan brews such as muratina, busaa and mnazi.

According to nominated senator Raphael Chimera who seeks to amend the alcoholic drinks control law, local brews have no effect and are largely drinks made to mark certain celebrations in most rural areas.

Senator Chimera, in his amendments says, the provision in law demanding one to get a licence to sell local Kenyan brews should be withdrawn and thus those involved be let run their businesses unperturbed.

Consequently, Chimera argues that neighbouring countries have embraced their local drinks such as waragi in Uganda and konyagi in Tanzania while Kenya continues to stifle the industry be introducing numerous hurdles.

There has been a serious campaign driven by government targeting illicit brews that have had adverse effects on the young with some brands completely eradicated.

In other instances, young people, apart from being slaves of the bottle, have lost their eye sights while others have died from consumption of illicit drinks.

To solve part of these challenges, senator Chimera in the bill is also proposing the doing away with the 250ml bottle of any liquor and thus substituting it with the lowest being 750 ml bottle.

The MP says this would make sure drinks are out of reach for many and restrict drinking to socializing and not one drinking to either forget their problems, or as an antidepressant.

