Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

August 29, 2023 | Governor Sakaja Johnson officially unveills Dishi na County school feeding programme at Wangu Primary School in Dandora.

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja to Expand School Feeding Program to Informal Schools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to extend the “Dishi Na County” feeding program to informal schools across Nairobi, in a move aimed at ensuring that all students benefit from the initiative regardless of the type of school they attend.

The Governor made this announcement during the official launch of the third phase of the “Dishi Na County” program in Umoja 1, where he inaugurated a new kitchen.

“In these informal schools, we shall sit down and see how they will be mapped and included in this feeding program,” Governor Sakaja stated

The launch of the third phase marks a significant milestone for the “Dishi Na County” program, as all public schools in Nairobi are now receiving food on time across all 17 sub-counties. The program, designed to provide affordable meals to students, has led to the establishment of 17 kitchens countywide, with seven being completed just before the start of the third term.

“This is a dream come true. Some thought it was a joke, but now it’s a reality—every sub-county has a kitchen,” Governor Sakaja declared proudly during the launch, reflecting on the rapid progress of the initiative.

He emphasized that the program has already begun to impact students positively, with all participating public schools now providing meals to learners for just five shillings.

“Children should not miss school because of meals; we are happy that it is now a reality in Nairobi,” Sakaja added.

Deputy Governor Njoroge reaffirmed the county government’s dedication to fulfilling its promises, particularly in the area of student welfare.

“We are determined to deliver on all our commitments, and this feeding program for students is a key part of that. We will deliver,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje Muriithi also voiced his support for the program, highlighting its success in his constituency.

“Previously, we relied on kitchens from other constituencies, but now we have our own kitchen here. This guarantees that more students will have access to food,” Mwenje remarked.

Umoja One Area MCA Mark Ronald Mugambi welcomed the opening of the new Umoja One Kitchen, which will provide meals to hundreds of students in the area.

“This kitchen will not only serve 2,600 students in Umoja One but also in other areas. We welcome this project, and we’re confident it will help our learners focus on their studies,” Mugambi said.

Jane Njoroge Kamari, a headteacher in the area, expressed her gratitude for the program, noting a significant increase in school attendance since its implementation.

“We are thankful that this program is now in our school; we are sure there will be an increase in the number of learners in school,” she said.

This term, the “Dishi Na County” program is providing meals to over 310,000 students across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties.

The With the completion of the 17 kitchens, 152 public primary schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers are now equipped to offer meals to students at the affordable rate of five shillings per meal.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UoN students hold demo over new funding model

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 2 – University of Nairobi students on Monday held demonstrations against the new University Funding Model. The students who want to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki gazettes Technical Committee to oversee proposed NPS, NYS reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted members of the Technical Committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of security...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Shock as Igembe man with suspected mental illness stabs 4 people dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – A 38-year-old man was killed by an enraged mob after he stabbed five people, resulting in four fatalities in...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya police in Haiti urges gangs to surrender as it rolls out operations in Port AU Prince

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has urged the gangs operating in the Caribbean nation to...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CRB lists 14mn active borrowers as it compiles credit data

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 2 – Metropol Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Limited has compiled credit data of more than 21 million Kenyan and 800 businesses...

6 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Embarks on Official Visit to China for FOCAC Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – President William Ruto departed for Beijing, China, on Sunday night for the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit...

17 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Maize production to hit 70mn bags this year: Ruto

The President attributed the huge harvests to the government policy of subsidising production, and not consumption, by providing farmers with affordable fertiliser.

19 hours ago

County News

Mombasa businessman and philathropist Hamukh Patel cremated after city procession

Patel’s final journey lasted about seven hours, during which his body placed on a chair atop a special vehicle was driven across the city...

21 hours ago