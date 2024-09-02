Sakaja to Expand School Feeding Program to Informal Schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to extend the “Dishi Na County” feeding program to informal schools across Nairobi, in a move aimed at ensuring that all students benefit from the initiative regardless of the type of school they attend.

The Governor made this announcement during the official launch of the third phase of the “Dishi Na County” program in Umoja 1, where he inaugurated a new kitchen.

“In these informal schools, we shall sit down and see how they will be mapped and included in this feeding program,” Governor Sakaja stated

The launch of the third phase marks a significant milestone for the “Dishi Na County” program, as all public schools in Nairobi are now receiving food on time across all 17 sub-counties. The program, designed to provide affordable meals to students, has led to the establishment of 17 kitchens countywide, with seven being completed just before the start of the third term.

“This is a dream come true. Some thought it was a joke, but now it’s a reality—every sub-county has a kitchen,” Governor Sakaja declared proudly during the launch, reflecting on the rapid progress of the initiative.

He emphasized that the program has already begun to impact students positively, with all participating public schools now providing meals to learners for just five shillings.

“Children should not miss school because of meals; we are happy that it is now a reality in Nairobi,” Sakaja added.

Deputy Governor Njoroge reaffirmed the county government’s dedication to fulfilling its promises, particularly in the area of student welfare.

“We are determined to deliver on all our commitments, and this feeding program for students is a key part of that. We will deliver,” he said.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje Muriithi also voiced his support for the program, highlighting its success in his constituency.

“Previously, we relied on kitchens from other constituencies, but now we have our own kitchen here. This guarantees that more students will have access to food,” Mwenje remarked.

Umoja One Area MCA Mark Ronald Mugambi welcomed the opening of the new Umoja One Kitchen, which will provide meals to hundreds of students in the area.

“This kitchen will not only serve 2,600 students in Umoja One but also in other areas. We welcome this project, and we’re confident it will help our learners focus on their studies,” Mugambi said.

Jane Njoroge Kamari, a headteacher in the area, expressed her gratitude for the program, noting a significant increase in school attendance since its implementation.

“We are thankful that this program is now in our school; we are sure there will be an increase in the number of learners in school,” she said.

This term, the “Dishi Na County” program is providing meals to over 310,000 students across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties.

The With the completion of the 17 kitchens, 152 public primary schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers are now equipped to offer meals to students at the affordable rate of five shillings per meal.

