Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sakaja emphasized that this move is aimed at enhancing service delivery in these crucial healthcare facilities/City Hall

CITY HALL

Sakaja to appoint 11 Level 4 hospital CEOs as City Hall cascades Level 5 model

The decision aims to strengthen governance, operational efficiency, and service provision in Nairobi’s healthcare system.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has approved the appointment of 11 Chief Executive Officers to manage the city’s Level 4 hospitals.

Speaking during his 34th cabinet meeting, where he chaired discussions, Sakaja emphasized that this move is aimed at enhancing service delivery in these crucial healthcare facilities.

“This new administrative model, where CEOs head our hospitals, has already proven effective in our Level 5 hospitals. Having seen the positive impact, we are now extending the same approach to our Level 4 hospitals in Nairobi,” Sakaja confirmed during the session.

The decision aims to strengthen governance, operational efficiency, and service provision in Nairobi’s healthcare system.

The Cabinet resolved to prioritize the hiring of seasoned professionals, following earlier deliberations about the need for improved leadership under the county’s latest healthcare reform strategies.

“CEOs will be responsible for navigating the complexities of healthcare, ensuring that each facility can meet modern healthcare demands,” said Sakaja.

Sakaja highlighted that the decision aligns with the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act (2012) and the Facilities Improvement Financing Act (2023), which call for greater accountability and enhanced management in public health institutions.

“By appointing CEOs for these hospitals, the county aims to introduce robust governance structures that will streamline operations and improve financial oversight,” he reiterated.

These leaders will also address the specific challenges faced by each hospital, with the ultimate goal of improving public health services for Nairobi’s residents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This development marks a significant step in the city’s ongoing healthcare reforms, signaling a commitment to better service delivery and increased accountability.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

One Killed, Six Injured in Moyale-Nairobi Route Attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3-One person was killed, and six others were injured Monday night when armed assailants opened fire on two vehicles along the...

1 week ago

County News

Ngara gas explosion traced to wholesale supplier, no casualties reported

A police report circulated on Sunday indicated an explosion of cooking gas cylinders at an outlet along Desai Road triggred the 5am incident.

September 1, 2024

Top stories

2 Children Burnt to Death in Nairobi’s Umoja 3 Estate Fire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Two children lost their lives on Thursday night after a fire broke out at a residential block in Umoja...

August 30, 2024

County News

Sakaja pledges 20 modern markets in Nairobi by 2027 to boost trade

Some of the markets under construction include Kahawa West, Mutuini among others projected to be completed by end of the year.

August 29, 2024

County News

Nairobi enrolls 60 more schools for subsidized meals

The schools enrolled include; Aga Khan Primary, Bahati Day Nursery, Bohra Day Primary, Central Day Nursery, Cheleta Primary, Chemi Chemi, Dandora Day Nursery, Eastleigh...

August 28, 2024

County News

City Hall to scale up central kitchens to 17 sub-counties

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

August 19, 2024

County News

CBD vendor busted for stashing food trays in public toilet

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

August 16, 2024

County News

Sakaja roots for youth inclusion, lauds Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

Speaking at the Africa Youth Forum 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja emphasized the importance of including the youth in government decision making processes.

August 15, 2024