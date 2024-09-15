Sakaja Defends Relocation of Wakulima Market Traders to Kangundo Road for Safety, Decongestion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended the relocation of Wakulima Market traders to Kangundo Road, citing safety concerns and the need to decongest the busy Haile Selassie Avenue adjacent to the market.

Speaking at Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church, Sakaja referenced the tragic Londiani Junction accident, which claimed the lives of 52 women selling goods along the road a year ago.

“We can’t have lorries delivering groceries in the middle of the road; the market is congested, and there are women seated along the road selling their goods,” he said.

He criticized leaders inciting traders not to vacate, emphasizing that the move is not political but aimed at transforming Nairobi. Sakaja encouraged traders to relocate to Kangundo Market, assuring them it would be spacious enough to accommodate all.

“I’ve consulted leaders at Kangundo Road market, and we’ve agreed traders should relocate. The market can host up to 5,000 traders,” he said.

Traders from Muthurwa and Marikiti markets dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples have already agreed to the move after a meeting with the governor, which was also attended by Nairobi Regional Police Boss Adamson Bungei and Wakulima Market Chairperson Paul Maina.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to reduce overcrowding in the city and provide traders with a more spacious and modern environment. Sakaja highlighted that both Muthurwa and Marikiti markets are overcrowded, currently hosting three times their intended capacity.

To support the transition, Sakaja announced a two-month waiver on cess payments typically collected from traders. Bungei reassured traders about their safety during the move, confirming that security measures would be in place.

Kangundo Market, the new location, can accommodate 5,000 traders and offers 4,000 parking slots.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Its strategic location at the junction of major highways leading to the airport and city center makes it ideal for business growth.

About The Author