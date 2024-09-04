Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja confident of exceeding revenue targets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has expressed optimism that the county will surpass its record revenue collection of Sh12.8 billion for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The Governor expressed his confidence in achieving this goal during a pivotal entry audit meeting with County Executives and representatives from the Office of the Auditor General.

Governor Sakaja underscored the county’s dedication to transparency and compliance in revenue collection, attributing the expected increase to the complete digitization of the county’s revenue streams.

“This year, we are targeting even higher collections. I urge our County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) to go above and beyond in their efforts to meet these goals,” Sakaja stated.

In his address, the Governor also highlighted the empowerment of various county departments, including hospitals and the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC), to collect revenue independently.

This strategy, he noted, has significantly boosted the county’s financial health, with NWSC alone collecting over Sh10.8 billion in the previous financial year.

“We believe in empowering these institutions to generate more revenue. This autonomy not only aids in decision-making but also ensures that more funds are available for service delivery to our people,” Sakaja added.

Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of transparency, setting clear deliverables, and maintaining openness with the Auditor General office.

He stressed that these meetings are crucial for ensuring that the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) operates efficiently and manages its finances responsibly.

“I urge everyone to take this meeting seriously. We must be open with our people and deliver on our promises. The auditor general needs to fully understand how we collect and spend public funds,” the Governor concluded.

Representatives from the Office of the Auditor General commended the Governor for initiating this open audit process.

“We thank the Governor for his commitment to transparency and for setting a precedent in Nairobi County by hosting this entry audit meeting. This marks the beginning of a new era of openness in county finances,” said an officer from the Auditor General’s office.

