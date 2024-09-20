Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja accuses Gachagua of fueling political disunity, dismisses remarks on Marikiti traders relocation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of fueling political disunity as he dismissed his remarks on the relocation of Marikiti traders.

In a statement, the Governor pointed out that the matter has been resolved and stated that Gachagua’s actions were in bad taste.

He described his sentiments as “misinformed tribal diatribe anchored on sowing disunity.”

“My government has continuously engaged our people and I personally met the leadership of Wakulima/Marikiti Market last week. We agreed on these and other measures that will ease congestion in the market and improve the safety and welfare of our traders and citizens,” said Sakaja in a statement.

Sakaja was responding to Gachagua’s accusations that he was frustrating and intimidating Marikiti traders.

He argued that relocating the traders is a noble move as it removes them from harm’s way citing the tragic Londiani accident of June 2023, where 52 traders lost their lives and 30 others sustained life-altering injuries after a truck veered off the road and plowed into their stalls.

He clarified that his government has no intention of shutting down the market but is implementing measures to prevent traders from selling on the roadside, which poses significant risks.

Traders from Muthurwa and Marikiti markets dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples had on September 13 agreed to relocate to Kangundo Market.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to reduce overcrowding in the city and provide traders with a more spacious, modern environment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“After discussions with the Governor, we are convinced that we will benefit more from Kangundo Market. It is modern, with space for over 5,000 traders, and we are ready for a smooth transition,” said the traders’ representative Paul Maina.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok’s Ntutu Highest-Rated First-Time Governor in latest Politrack survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narok County’s Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has emerged as the highest-rated first-term governor with a 78.6% approval rating, according...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua tours Nairobi downtown, engages traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday made an extensive tour of Nairobi City’s downtown where he engaged small-scale traders and...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I heard the 3 abductees were released here in court-Masengeli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- The Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has said that he learnt the release of the alleged three abducted...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastoralists key to success of Kenya’s climate action: Duale

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 20 – Government is acutely aware of the special place held by pastoralist communities that occupy the highly vulnerable ASALs in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hits out at leaders seeking to unseat him, says won’t be cowed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at leaders seeking to unseat him, saying he was elected by Kenyans...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court grants Masengeli audience as 6-month sentence is set aside

Justice Mugambi said that he will be going against his ruling if he does not allow Masengeli to redeem himself.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall revamps Inoculation Centre, introduces new security features on yellow fever certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Nairobi County Government has introduced new security features on the yellow fever certificate to deter scammers and brokers....

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli apologizes to High Court for failing to honor summons

In an affidavit, Masengeli acknowledged the court's authority even as he pledged full cooperation going forward.

5 hours ago