People walk past a Safaricom Shop along a street in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/John Okoyo)

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom takes top spot as Kenya’s, Africa’s most admired brand

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Safaricom is the most admired brand in Kenya, a new report has shown, highlighting the company’s leadership in mobile money, internet services, and voice and data communications.

The study, which was sponsored by Capital Club and Brand Africa in partnership with Gina Din Group, reveals that Safaricom and Mpesa not only topped the overall list of Kenyan firms and products but also led in the categories of telecommunications and brands contributing positively to society, people, and the environment.

In spite of Safaricom and M-Pesa dominance, the study reveals that nearly six in ten Kenyans (56 percent) believe in African products and firms, with only 26 percent of admired brands originating from the continent.

For example, the Top 100 most admired brands in Kenya are European, accounting for 30 percent, African brands at 26 percent, North America at 22 percent, and Asia at 20 percent, as well as Oceania at 2 percent.

“Kenya is one of the continent’s leading nation brands,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, Brand Africa chairman and founder.

“The results of the rankings demonstrate the diversity and complexity of the Kenyan market – and the strength of the local brands which drive its economy and identity.”

The data also shows Coca-Cola (a non-Kenyan brand) and Unicef (a non-profit brand) joined Safaricom in the list of entities that are doing good for society, the environment, and people.

In the retail segment, Naivas leads, followed by Kilimall and Sarit. Kenyans also love Toyota cars, followed by Honda and Mercedes-Benz.

Popular tech platforms in the country include Google, Microsoft, and Jumia. Equity Bank ranks first in the financial services sector, followed by KCB and Cooperative Bank.

“Celebrating leading brands such as Kenyan giants, Safaricom, Equity and Tusker, is important because they are not only shaping the country and ultimately the continent’s identity and driving its prosperity; but are redefining its global narrative and stature,” says Gina Din, Founder and Chairman of Gina Din Group.

“Brand Africa’s latest research across 31 countries underscores the unstoppable momentum of a brand-led renaissance that truly reflects the continent’s limitless potential.”

