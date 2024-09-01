Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

August 31, 2024 | President William Ruto addresses Kondele residents during a stop in Kisumu/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows inclusive national development as he speaks to Kondele residents

Speaking at Kondele, Kisumu City, on Saturday, the President said the exclusion on the basis of ethnicity and political affiliation had held Kenya back for long.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 1 — No part of Kenya will be left out in national development for political or ethnic reasons, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at Kondele, Kisumu City, on Saturday, the President said the exclusion on the basis of ethnicity and political affiliation had held Kenya back for long.

He has been on a four-day inspection of development programmes in Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu counties since Wednesday.

“I want to assure you that we will work together, shoulder to shoulder, to transform Kisumu and every part of Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto thanked the people of Kondele for rallying behind the broad-based Cabinet he appointed recently, and former Prime Minister Raila for heeding his call for national unity.  

“I want to thank Raila for being a Kenyan patriot, for being a great leader, for putting aside our differences so that we can unite the country for prosperity,” he said.

Odinga for AUC

Further, the President thanked Kenyans for widely supporting Odinga’s candidature for the position of African Union Commission chairperson.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Anyang Nyongo of Kisumu, Simba Arati (Kisii), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), and Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, MCAs and a host of other leaders were present.  

Ealier, President Ruto broke ground for the Lake Victoria Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, a project of the Kenya Maritime Authority being undertaken by the Kenya Shipyards Ltd to enhance marine safety in Lake Victoria.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is part of a Sh3.5 billion infrastructure upgrade at marine sites in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

Each year, 5,000 people, mostly fishermen, drown in Lake Victoria in boat accidents, a figure the President said will significantly reduce thanks to the new facilities.  

LBDA rice mill

President Ruto also commissioned the Lake Basin Development Authority Rice Mill Project in Kibos, with a processing capacity of 4,000 tonnes an hour.

This will promote rice cultivation in the more than 6,000 acres in Chiga, East Kano, and West Kano schemes, supporting more than 10,000 households.

He then laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 2,384-unit Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central.

This is part of the 10,000 units set to be built in Kisumu County under the housing programme, which mainly targets Kenyans at the bottom of the economic pyramid. 

The President urged local youth to take advantage of the many opportunities brought by the housing project to earn better livelihoods.

“I have instructed the contractor that construction work at this project will be undertaken by the youth of Kisumu,” he said. 

Additionally, he said that the Government will build 12 fresh produce markets in Kisumu County and spend KSh800 million to connect 12,000 households to power.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President wound up his visit to the region by commissioning the Nyabondo Trauma Centre in Nyakach Constituency. 

He thanked the European Union for equipping the mission hospital with a KSh500 million grant. 

The 150-bed capacity facility boasts of specialised equipment, including theatres, an ICU and High Dependency Unit, mainly for treatment of accident victims. 

At the same time, the President called on Nyakach MP Owuor Aduma to speed up the setting up of ICT hubs in every ward in the constituency so that the national government could equip them.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises rescue centres to support fishermen in Lake Victoria

He emphasized the importance of equipping these centers with proper communication systems and confirmed that construction of the Kisumu rescue hub is already underway.

14 hours ago

County News

4 Coast Guard officers survive capsized vessel in Lake Victoria

The team was part of security arrangments deplayed to cover President William Ruto's event at Mageta island in Kisumu's Bondo sub-county.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I don’t have a name of anyone who was abducted: Ruto

Ruto urged any families with missing persons whose disappearances may be related to the recent protests to provide their names to the Interior Ministry...

2 days ago

AUC RACE 2025

East Africa Students Union backs Raila’s candidature for AU Commission Chair

In a statement released Wednesday, EASU praised Odinga as a selfless statesman and an experienced leader with a global reputation, underscoring his unwavering commitment...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Receives Rousing Welcome in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 28 – President William Ruto received a warm welcome during his state visit to Kisumu, marking the second leg of his...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo rules out power vacuum, declares himself Opposition Leader

Musyoka who convened a press confrence coinciding with the State House launch on Tuesdau said Azimio will remain intact despite Odinga's apparent alliance with...

5 days ago

AUC RACE 2025

Raila roots for borderless ‘Africanphone’ in pitch for AUC job

Odinga further pledged to foster Intra-African trade and airspace reforms to encourage connectivity.

5 days ago

Fifth Estate

President Ruto Champions Raila’s Bid for AU Chairmanship in Historic Nairobi Event

As President of Kenya, I am deeply honored to extend a warm welcome to all distinguished guests and leaders gathered here in Nairobi. Your...

5 days ago